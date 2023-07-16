This year there was no parade on Princes Street and all those taking part were confined to West Princes Street Gardens.

But in the largest of Scotland’s multicultural celebrations there was still a lively parade filled with the noise of samba bands such as Edinburgh-based Pulse of the Place.

People taking part had come from all over the UK. We spoke to Bolivians from London and Colombians from Aberdeen.

This is also the chance for some to learn about Carnival, make the outfits and then take part. Around 800 people took part with their costumes, make up and ability to create music and dance. It was a noisy affair with bands performing in zones after the parade to allow members of the audience to see them up close. And performances on the stage at Ross Bandstand culminated with the Windrush 75 a celebration of Caribbean music. a musical showcase that celebrates, recognises, and honours the contributions of the Windrush generation and their descendants. From Ska to Reggae, Calypso to Soca, artists recreate the songs from generations of Caribbean and Black British artists, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Windrush generation to UK culture, whilst celebrating of the creativity and resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Some of those taking part included Pulse of The Place (Edinburgh), Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre (Edinburgh), KalentuRa drums (The Netherlands), Wester Hailes Carnival Group (Edinburgh), Valley Neighbourhood Youth (Edinburgh), Nepal Community (Edinburgh), TESS School of Samba (Edinburgh), Burnt Island and District Pipe Band (Fife), Phelan School of Dance (Edinburgh), ‘ZarifAtToul-AsSamer’ Palestinian Dabke Troupe (Edinburgh), Bombrando (Portugal), Edinburgh Arts Collective, dragons from the Edinburgh Chinese Community, Edinburgh Indian Community, Brazil Drum Groups, Latin American Community Association of Edinburgh and Ihayami Dance Company (Edinburgh).

Edinburgh Festival Carnival is produced by Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, with a dedicated Carnival team headed up by Giles Agis, Carnival & Communities Manager.

More photos on our Facebook page here.

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 took place in West Princes Street Gardens

