This year there was no parade on Princes Street and all those taking part were confined to West Princes Street Gardens.
But in the largest of Scotland’s multicultural celebrations there was still a lively parade filled with the noise of samba bands such as Edinburgh-based Pulse of the Place.
People taking part had come from all over the UK. We spoke to Bolivians from London and Colombians from Aberdeen.
This is also the chance for some to learn about Carnival, make the outfits and then take part. Around 800 people took part with their costumes, make up and ability to create music and dance. It was a noisy affair with bands performing in zones after the parade to allow members of the audience to see them up close. And performances on the stage at Ross Bandstand culminated with the Windrush 75 a celebration of Caribbean music. a musical showcase that celebrates, recognises, and honours the contributions of the Windrush generation and their descendants. From Ska to Reggae, Calypso to Soca, artists recreate the songs from generations of Caribbean and Black British artists, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Windrush generation to UK culture, whilst celebrating of the creativity and resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Some of those taking part included Pulse of The Place (Edinburgh), Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre (Edinburgh), KalentuRa drums (The Netherlands), Wester Hailes Carnival Group (Edinburgh), Valley Neighbourhood Youth (Edinburgh), Nepal Community (Edinburgh), TESS School of Samba (Edinburgh), Burnt Island and District Pipe Band (Fife), Phelan School of Dance (Edinburgh), ‘ZarifAtToul-AsSamer’ Palestinian Dabke Troupe (Edinburgh), Bombrando (Portugal), Edinburgh Arts Collective, dragons from the Edinburgh Chinese Community, Edinburgh Indian Community, Brazil Drum Groups, Latin American Community Association of Edinburgh and Ihayami Dance Company (Edinburgh).
Edinburgh Festival Carnival is produced by Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, with a dedicated Carnival team headed up by Giles Agis, Carnival & Communities Manager.
More photos on our Facebook page here.
Humphrys scores against Jambos in friendly
Stephen Humphrys, who scored one of the goals of the year last season in the cinch Premiership for Hearts, netted for Wigan Athletic against the Jambos in a 3-0 win for the Lancashire side. Charlie Hughes and Scott Smith scored the other two counters in the closed-doors, 120-minute encounter, played over four 30-minute periods. And…
Rugby – Wanderers Monday evening sports sessions
Murrayfield Wanderers rugby club are reaching out to their local communities with Monday evening sports sessions at Roseburn Park (6-8pm) followed by a barbecue. Sponsored by a charity named after a late, much lamented, rugby commentator, the Bill McLaren Summer Mashup largely consists of touch rugby training but also aims to provide access to fitness…
Continue Reading Rugby – Wanderers Monday evening sports sessions
McGovern joins Hearts to boost goalkeeping squad
Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Michael McGovern has joined Hearts on a one-year deal with an option for another. The deal is the Tynecastle club’s first of the summer and the experienced 39-year-old is a welcome boost to the side’s goalkeeping squad as former No 1, Craig Gordon, is still recovering from a leg break in…
Continue Reading McGovern joins Hearts to boost goalkeeping squad
New documentary on ice hockey legend Hand
American-based film producer, Grant Slater, has compiled a documentary feature on UK Hockey and UK ice hockey Legend, Edinburgh-born Tony Hand who was the first and only hockey player to be bestowed with an MBE medal (Member of the Order of theBritish Empire) from Queen Elizabeth II. Hand (pictured), who made his senior debut playing…
Bowden Springs Fishery for sale
A popular trout fishery in the Lothians is for sale with offers over £1.2m. Bowden Springs near Linlithgow has a two-acre fly fishing pond and a five-acre bait fishing area and it also boasts three, three-bed holiday cottages with open plan lounge and kitchen, downstairs bedroom and a shower room. The upper floors offer two…
Hook stars as Monarchs shoot down Comets
Stellar Monarchs Academy 59, Workington Comets 31 Stellar Monarchs Academy put in their most complete performance of the season, beating Workington Comets 59-31, a result which also sees the aggregate bonus point go to the Armadale men. The hosts were dominant throughout, taking the checkered flag in 14 of the 15 races, with maximums for…