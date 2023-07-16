Stellar Monarchs Academy 59, Workington Comets 31

Stellar Monarchs Academy put in their most complete performance of the season, beating Workington Comets 59-31, a result which also sees the aggregate bonus point go to the Armadale men.

The hosts were dominant throughout, taking the checkered flag in 14 of the 15 races, with maximums for Jacob Hook (17+1) and Max Clegg (14+1).

Clegg said: “That was what we needed and we came up with the goods. It was a fantastic performance from everyone. Workington have some decent riders so we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy meeting, but we got the job done.’

Monarchs claimed the lead in heat two when Mickie Simpson, who also enjoyed a productive night, and reserve partner Dayle Wood took an eventful 4-2 Wood going from second to the back before taking third on the line.

This would start a myriad of heat advantages for the home men as they stretched their lead to 14 by the halfway mark with Hook (pictured), Clegg and fellow heat leader Adam Roynan all recording a pair of heat wins.

Monarchs had a 16 point deficit to make up from the corresponding fixture in Cumbria in May and heat ten was an enthralling race as Luke Harrison and Wood had a ding dong battle passing and re-passing multiple times in the battle for second position.

The next race would see the Comets only heat win as guest Lee Complin passed Roynan.

The victory was a boost and Monarchs look to take the momentum to the National Speedway stadium on Friday against Belle Vue Colts.

Stellar Monarchs Academy 59 : Clegg 14+1, Parker 0, Hook 17+1, Roynan 11, Simpson 6+1, Wood 11+3

Workington Comets 31 : Complin 8, S McGurk 4+1, Harrison 10, Pijper 2+1, H McGurk 6+1, Kelly 1+1

