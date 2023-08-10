Scott Hamilton of Tweed Valley Tanglers won the final of the 2023 National River Championship held on the River Tummel.

Tom MacTaggart of SANACC confirmed that the top six in the final now make up the team of five and reserve that will represent Scotland at the 2024 River International in England.

Scott (pictured) took the lead in session one where his eight fish won him that session. He moved further ahead after winning the second session with six fish.

In session three, he had a third place with four fish and rounded off his day in session four with three fish and a second place to give him seven place points from 21 fish and 6672 points overall.

Rab Maxwell of Clatto & Statheden AC was second with 17 place points from his 14 fish and in third place with 21 place points from 11 fish was Craig Brown of Strathgryfe AA.

Richard McHattie of Aberdeen & District AA was fourth with 25 place points from eight fish and Dick Logan of Coldstream & District AA was fifth with 29 place points from 7 fish.

The sixth place went to David Downie of Team Fly Fishing World with 34 place points from eight fish.

Like this: Like Loading...