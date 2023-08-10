It is a massive night for Edinburgh’s two big football clubs in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Hibs are at home to FC Luzern and manager Lee Johnson said this was a huge game for the club.

Hearts are in Norway to face Rosenborg who have a solid record in Europe.

Back to Easter Road first and the incentive for Hibs in this third round qualifier is that the winners face English cracks Aston Villa in the next round.

Johnson (pictued) said: “This is where we want to be, competing in Europe. It is a really big game and we’re all really excited. This is huge game for us and one I believe we can win, not just in the individual games but in the tie. Front-foot mentality is the key but it has to come from a position of strength.”

Luzern are seventh in the top Swiss league and Johnson said: “They are a good side with really good individual players. They’re very aggressive and committed.”

Fan note. You can watch Hibs clash live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer or the BBC Scotland sport website with coverage starting at 7.20pm. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

And in Norway, Hearts’ head coach Frankie McAvoy told the club’s official website that he expects a stern test in Trondheim from a club who sit mid-table in their league with 18 matches played.

McAvoy said: “I think they are in a false position in the league. They are very quick and dynamic and are unbeaten in six so that shows the form they are in.

“We have prepared the best we can and we need to have a good structure out of possession and then, with the ball, we need to make sure we are good enough going forward.”

Like this: Like Loading...