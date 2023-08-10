Corstorphine Connections – next phase begins soon

The next phase of work to make Corstorphine safer will begin on 21 August when the council will widen some pavements and alter crossings for pedestrians to reduce the distance being crossed at some key points.

Read more here.

In the first phase a bus gate was installed on Manse Road and a pocket park created on Featherhall Crescent. The camera which monitors the bus gate has now been replaced after the pole on which it was mounted was cut down during the night last month in an apparent act of criminal damage. The police continue to investigate.

Low Traffic Neighbourhood measures being trialled in Corstorphine include a pocket park in Featherhall Crescent PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

McDonald’s employee wins trip to Australia

Shift manager Shannon Kennedy is off to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia at the end of this month. She was nominated by her boss, Adam Buchanan-Smith at McDonald’s at Forth Road Bridge. Shannon will travel with other employees from McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland to watch teams compete for the biggest prize in women’s football.

As soon as she joined the business, she progressed to shift manager in record time.As an avid football fan and player this trip will be right up her street.

Franchisee Adam said: “Today we’re going to celebrate one of the people who woke up one day and ‘showed up’. As a crew member, she excelled quickly, learning every station in record time, before doing it all again a few months later with the conversion. She is dauntless, brave and bold. Her attitude is to get out in front, pave the way and bring people on the journey. We are so excited to hear all about her trip down under.”

Longstone Bridge might become a reality

In good news, there is a possibility that the development at 22 Inglis Green Road may include a pedestrian bridge over the Water of Leith to open up the site for pedestrians and cyclists. The decision has been delayed to allow further consideration following a deputation from Longstone Community Council and from Water of Leith Conservation Trust at Wednesday’s meeting.

Read more here.

Fringe

The Fringe is not just for adults… with fun Scottish Dancing for all the family at Laughing Horse @The Counting House. this is a pay what you want show.

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. (And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)

Like this: Like Loading...