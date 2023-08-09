The City of Edinburgh Council has delayed taking any decision on the site at 22 Inglis Green Road on Wednesday.

After a lengthy afternoon hearing, it is now likely that the matter will be heard and decided on next month when the Development Management Sub-Committee meets. For now it will allow the applicant, Smarts and the council to reconsider the possibility of a pedestrian bridge over the Water of Leith when the developer will be invited to agree to at the least contribute to the cost.

The committee heard from a deputation from Longstone Community Council and one from the Water of Leith Conservation Trust (WOLCT) trying to persuade the council to add a condition to the planning permission that the developer adds a pedestrian footbridge over the Water of Leith. At present the plans include a short pedestrian/cycle route within the development which goes nowhere. The developer owns the Water of Leith up to the middle line and we understand that the council owns the land on the other side. At this time it would be a relatively easy addition to the building works to create the homes and commercial property in the application.

