The council’s Development Management Sub-committee has refused an application to amend planning permission for part of the Edinburgh Marina site.

The application relates to the marina development at Granton Harbour West on Harbour Road and the council refused the application partly on the basis that amending conditions previously granted would be contrary to the Development Plan. Council officers also noted that the applicant had failed to provide an appropriate Flood Risk Assessment covering the whole application site leaving the risk unmodelled and so any risk of flooding is unknown. Council officers considered that insufficient environmental information had been provided.

The developer, Edinburgh Marina Holdings Ltd, asked for the time-limiting conditions to be extended, saying that “the last three years have been very difficult for the development industry” and that finance is harder to attract. This is a significant development in the area, and even The Reporter in a previous appeal decision, acknowledged that before the pandemic.

The 33 hectare site is a major development in Edinburgh with plans for 3,396 homes with associated retail and business space. The development also includes a marina with 630 berths and a Hyatt Regency hotel.

Following a lengthy discussion and presentations by council planners and the applicants, Cllr Hal Osler the planning convener said: “We have new guidance before us, it is important guidance that we have in front of us, and it is critically clear that there are some bits in it which are important. We must be robust.

“I recommend the officers’ recommendation.” As there were no dissenting voices there was no need for a vote and the application was refused.

The applicants appeared at the meeting with their planning and legal representatives, explaining that the application has been made necessary due to some external controls outwith their control. One point noted was that it had taken some 46 months for the Masterplan to be approved by the council, and the applicants’ representative explained that alone had eaten into development time. The site has a very long planning history going back to the beginning of this century.

Charles Price Asset Manager for the applicant said to The Edinburgh Reporter after the hearing: “We are extremely disappointed but not surprised in view of the planning history of this development. Our client intends to lodge an appeal particularly given the successful outcome of their previous appeal in 2019.”

