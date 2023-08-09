Work will begin on 21 August on the next phase of Corstorphine Connections, the measures to be trialled in the west of the city as a way of reducing non-residential through traffic.

The next part of the project will include widening of some pavements and reducing crossing distances at “key locations” in the area. This time there will be no changes to access for vehicular traffic but there will be some temporary disruption while the measures are installed.

Corstorphine High Street

Corstorphine High Street (between Ladywell Ave and Manse Road) will be closed from Monday 21 August for period of three weeks. The closure is Monday-Friday only and the road will be opened up during weekends. Lothian Bus route 1 and McGills bus route 68 are affected with route diversions. The general traffic diversion through the area will be signed via Broomhouse Drive – Broomhouse Road – Meadow Place Road – Ladywell Road – Corstorphine High Street.

Rolling programme of work sites

There will be a variety of smaller work sites delivered in a rolling programme from September to mid-November, as listed below. Traffic management will vary in scope from lane closures, temporary lights or road closures – details of each of these will be signed in advance of the works. Temporary diversion routes will be established during these operations and diversion signage provided. It is our intention to keep disruption to a minimum.

Saughton Road North / Roull Road

Dovecot Road / Ladywell Ave junction

Featherhall Terrace / Featherhall Avenue

Featherhall Road / Manse Street / Manse Road

Tyler Acre Gardens / Tyler Acre Avenue / Lampacre Road

Another key part of the project has been to put up some new gates and signs at local schools:

