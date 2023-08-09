Great news for coarse angling enthusiasts. Drumtassie Coarse Fishery near Blackridge in West Lothian is set to re-open after being shut since late June due to a burst water pipe.

Chanelle Mavor (pictured by Nigel Duncan), the fishery manager, said that the doors will open at 8am on Friday and the water will be open until 8pm.

Only two of the three ponds will operate initially with the carp lake still closed but it will also, hopefully, be open soon.

Chanelle said: “We’re back on Friday and Scottish Water have finished their work here including reinstatement of the paths.

“It’s been a long wait since June 23 but we’re hopeful that lots of anglers will come back and we’ve had lots of messages saying they will.”

The shop is well stocked and Chanelle confirmed that a new supply of maggots will be available on-site.

