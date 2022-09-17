Ewan Roberts from Uphall Station is with Scotland’s men’s carp team who are driving to compete in the World Championships on Lake Deseda in Kaposvar, Hungary, and it has been some time since the national team made their debut in South Africa when they finished in a respectably in mid table.

The squad put in some hard work following that trip, drawing on the lessons learned from our first attempt on the world stage and the squad believes they can ruffle a few feathers and compete with the best carp anglers in the world.

Kevin McConnell, the team manager, said most other countries competed on this venue in 2017 when competing on the world stage was still a pipe dream for Scotland, but taking part is now a reality and he said: “We aren’t going just to make up the numbers even if we are at a disadvantage.”

The event officially starts on Tuesday with the opening ceremony and the first two draws. The final draw is on Wednesday where our pairs will find out what will be in front of them for the 72-hour event with all in at 12.30 and running straight through until 12.30 on Saturday.

McConnell added: “Over the last month, the boys have worked tirelessly on the preparation finding time between work and family commitments.

“The preparation is complete and the vans are packed. Its now time to go and do you guys proud and represent the flag with the usual Scottish grit and determination.

“Due to being self-funded, we can only take a skeleton squad of seven, but every one of the squad has the ability and the character to take on the best.”

Scotland: Alister Kirkhope from Hamilton (captain), John Sweetland from Sanquhar, David Hearns from Uddingston, Ewan Roberts (Uphall Station), Steve Warwick (Cumbria), Keith Finlay (Catterick), Kevin McConnell from Lanarkshire (manager/ runner/reserve.”

Companies who are supporting the team are West Lothian Angling, SMC leads, Shimano, Free Spirit, Ridge Monkey, Korda and Nash plus Diawa, Cipher International (Trakker, Cygnet, Aqua) and DNA baits.

