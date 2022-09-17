The What the Fork Monarchs progressed to the semi-final of the SGB Championship play-offs losing 49-41 in the second-leg but winning 95-85 on aggregate.

Captain Sam Masters (pictured by Jack Cupido courtesy of Edinburgh Monarchs) finished on 13 points and said: “It was good we had the lead after the home leg. They pushed us in the first couple of heats but we got the job done in the end.”

Redcar took the checkered flag on the first four racers but Monarchs hit back quickly though with a maximum in Heat Five when Lasse Frederiksen rounded Leon Flint to join Masters at the front.

This settled the nerves and when Jacob Hook and Lasse Frederiksen hit another 5-1 in Heat Eight it was a case of just counting down the points.

Some enthralling racing ensued with Kye Thomson riding a fantastic race to split the home men in Heat 12. Heat 13 was race of the night as a blanket could be thrown over all four throughout, Riss holding on from Masters but with Wright unable to make an impact it meant only a finisher was needed in the penultimate race.

The Bears duly recorded the 5-1 with Monarchs guest Adam Roynon picking up the third place the job was done, Roynon was worth more than the three points he collected on the day.

Masters controlled the last race throughout with Pickering diving under Eric Riss to join his captain up-front and the wheelies and burnout celebration showed just how much it meant to them and the rest of the team.

Redcar Bears (49): Erik Riss 11+0, Jason Edwards 0+0, Leon Flint 7+0, Jordan Jenkins 7+1, Charles Wright 8+0, Kyle Newman 5+3, Kasper Andersen 11+1

Edinburgh Monarchs (41): Sam Masters 13+0, Lasse Fredriksen 5+3, Kye Thomson 7+1, Adam Roynon 3+0, Josh Pickering 8+2, James Sarjeant 1+0, Jacob Hook 4+0

