This is the news that many sea anglers have been waiting for, the mackerel are in and Derek Anderson, boss of Eyemouth-based charter boat company, Aquamarine, confirmed that anglers on his boat were into the much-prized fish this week.

Social media in the area has also mentioned that mackerel, a fish that is consumed world-wide and is a rich source of Omega-3, have been landed fishing from the shore.

Aquamarine anglers have also hooked into sizeable pollock, caught, incidentally with the aid of mackerel strips as bait, and the company, who have three boats and also do diving charters, host regular fishing trips during the summer months. See their social media or web page for details or ring 07860 804316 to check on availability.

Meanwhile, the Bass Rock Shore Angling League are taking a short break from their summer series because of the holiday period. Round seven will be fished on Wednesday, August 2 at a venue to be decided nearer the day.

On to coarse fishing and Drumtassie near Blackridge is currently closed after a burst water pipe. Scottish Water are working to resolve the matter but fishery bosses say they don’t know when the popular one-year-old water will re-open.

PICTURE: Two of the charter boats run by Aquamarine out of Eyemouth. Picture Aquamarine Charters

