Royal Week continued with The King and Queen zipping up the Royal Mile in a Rolls-Royce to attend a thanksgiving ceremony with beautiful music in St Giles and then dashing back down the hill again to the palace to watch the Red Arrows passing overhead.
700 members of the Armed Forces led the ceremonial elements of the National Service of Thanksgiving on the occasion of the Presentation of the Honours of Scotland to The King and Queen, at St Giles’ Cathedral.
General Officer Scotland and Military Secretary, Major General Bill Wright CBE said: “This is a wonderful day for Scotland and an absolute honour for the British Army in Scotland to play its part alongside the people of this nation.
“The pride the soldiers all feel today, particularly those from Scotland, is clear for all to see. We are inextricably linked to the people of Scotland, the communities from which we recruit and this country’s proud history. To pay our respects to our new sovereign in the heart of Edinburgh is a memory we will never forget.”
Military personnel led a procession along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile that featured 100 members of the public representing all aspects of Scottish life. This was closely followed by personnel from across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force who escorted the Crown, the sword and sceptre through the Scottish capital.
This part of the procession included four mounted elements of the SCOTS Dragoon Guards, the Pipes & Drums of Robert Gordon’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF), 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS), Cpl Cruachan IV a Shetland pony. Also, on parade was Edinburgh Garrison Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1) Ruaridh Tuach SCOTS.
The Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry (SNIY) provided a Quarter Guard in Crown Square as the Honours began their journey to St Giles’ Cathedral, receiving a fanfare from Royal Marine Band (Scotland) as they reached the Drawbridge.
The Tri-Service Guard of Honour (GoH) escorting the Honours was accompanied by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland (Band SCOTS) and included Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (BKA Coy, 5 SCOTS).
Anti monarchy protesters take up position
On the day when Their Royal Highnesses King Charles and Queen Camilla receive the Honours of Scotland at a Thanksgiving Service in St Giles’ there are dissenting voices to be heard. Anti monarchy protesters dressed in yellow have taken up position outside the High Court where unless the royal procession crane their necks they will…
Founder of Invisible Cities wins Social Innovation Prize
Zakia Moulaoui, founder and CEO of Invisible Cities, a social enterprise which helps those who have experienced homelessness to train as tour guides, has been named as one of the winners of The Cambridge Social Innovation Prize. The prize is awarded to social entrepreneurs who have created social change through business. Invisible Cities began in…
Five things you need to know today
Today in Edinburgh Today Their Majesties may be hoping for a less soggy day than at the Garden Party on Tuesday when it rained heavily in typical garden party weather. The Honours of Scotland – the crown, sceptre orb and a new sword will be presented to King Charles at a thanksgiving service in St…
Cricket – Drummond Trinity play for charity
As well as being one of East Scotland’s biggest clubs running five teams, Drummond Trinity cricket club are still finding time to organise a twice yearly charity game against medics from Lothian NHS. A club spokesman said: “We have been doing this for the last seven to eight years as a thanks for their hard…
Ryanair’s Tuscan turmoil leaves passengers stranded or hours late
RYANAIR’s popular route between Edinburgh and Tuscan hotspot Pisa has been blighted with delays and cancellations which have left hundreds of passengers stranded. Regular delays on the Monday evening flights have been capped with cancelled flights which left more than 400 passengers high and dry and scrambling to find late night accommodation. Misery for Ryanair…
NHS Lothian nurse meets royals at the NHS Big Tea 75th anniversary party
A nurse who is a clinical lead at NHS Lothian, Fiona Shanks from Edinburgh, met with Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales at a tea party in London to mark the NHS 75th anniversary. Fiona was clinical lead for the Test and Protect service in NHS Lothian during the pandemic, setting it…
