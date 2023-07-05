Hibernian FC have signed Wales international Dylan Levitt from Dundee United today.
The 22-year-old midfielder has joined the Club for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year deal.
Levitt, a creative midfielder, came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and made his debut in the UEFA Europa League, before gaining further senior experience on loan at Charlton Athletic and Croatian side Istra 1961.
It was during his initial loan spell at Dundee United where he flourished being named the Club’s Player of the Year and helping them finish in a European spot. Over his two seasons with the Terrors, he made 62 appearances, scored 11 goals and set up four.
He has also earned 13 caps for Wales and was selected in their 2022 World Cup squad.
Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “Dylan adds real quality to our midfield. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities.
“He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.
“We are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to working with him.”
