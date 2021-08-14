Tommy Lauriston (pictured) won the eighth round of the Summer Series organised by Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club.

Experienced Lauriston drew Peg 22 at Orchill near Auchterarder which is traditionally poor. He started slowly with a few silver fish then the carp arrived.

The angler netted nine for a bag of 16lb 14oz to win the match, around 2lb ahead of John Parella who netted five carp and silver fish in his bag of 14lb 5oz.

Third was Martin Pearson with 9lb and the match was fished in overcast conditions with an occasional breeze and one, 15-minute shower despite rain being forecast.

Bruce Lawrie was fourth with 8lb 8oz, mostly skimmers, and he also defeated Chris Sloss in the Knockout Cup. Chris netted 3lb 10oz.

The provisional date for the Pairs event is Saturday, August 21.

Organiser Gus Brindle reminded anglers that the Scottish Canal Championships are on Sunday, August 29, on the Forth & Clyde Canal at The Stables Pub, Kirkintilloch.

The match will be combined with the Angling Trust & Canal River Trust Canal Pairs qualifier if there is sufficient interest.

A minimum of ten pairs are required for the pairs to go ahead and the entry fee is £20 per person.

Entry to the canal championships is free for members of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA) and the draw for the canal championship will be at 9am in the car park at JB Angling Centre, 37 Eastside, Kirkintilloch G66 1QA.

Fishing is from 11.30am to 4.30pm and results will be confirmed at 5.30pm in the lay-by opposite The Stables Pub.

