Jye Etheridge powered to a 12-point maximum as Berwick Bandits put star-studded Plymouth Gladiators to the sword.

The Aussie racer, three times Rider of the Year at Berwick, was backed-up by home-bred rising teenage star Leon Flint and also Kyle Bickley who both collected ten points in the 57-33 victory.

Three-time world champion Jason Crump and ex-Grand Prix racer Bjarne Pedersen won the final race 5-1 to take the scores closer.

Crump finished with ten points and Pedersen 11 and Bandits put the skids under Plymouth without Kasper B Andersen who withdrew from the meeting after a crash in Heat Two.

SGB Championship: Berwick Bandits 57, Plymouth Gladiators 33

PICTURE: action from Berwick earlier this year by Taz McDonald

