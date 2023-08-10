Edinburgh Art Festival (EAF) opens today.

The 2023 festival is the first under the direction of Kim McAleese who was appointed last year, and is expected to be one of the largest yet, with 55 ambitious projects and exhibitions across more than 35 venues, with the most innovative and renowned partners, museums and galleries working in visual art in this city all taking part, including many who will work with EAF for the first time. The new format festival is a call to action to explore the Scottish capital, looking at the city a-new through the lens of visual art and across a diverse range of the EAF partner galleries, museum presentations, and newly commissioned works.

The programme connects the people and city of Edinburgh with a global dialogue through a range of exhibitions, commissions, performances and events.

The festival runs from 11-27 August.

Edinburgh Art Festival Director Kim McAleese and Chair Gemma Cairney PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

L-R Dayna Ash Executive Director of Haven for Artists and Creative Director Yasmine Rifaii Edinburgh Art Festival Director Kim McAleese and Chair Gemma Cairney PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

