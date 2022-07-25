‘Finding Buoyancy’ is one of three major commissions as the Edinburgh Art Festival celebrates its 18th edition. The project is the result of collaboration with groups and individuals in Wester Hailes, alongside Glasgow based artists Pester and Rossi.

Each commissioned project is inspired by the theme of ‘The Wave of Translation’, marking the 200th anniversary of Edinburgh’s Union Canal.

Exploring ways that we can connect to the natural environment to help us stay buoyant in uncertain times, the project began with a guided audio journey called ’Finding Buoyancy – Sound Meditations’ (2021) inviting group members from WHALE Arts to creatively share responses to the canal.

Artist Sarah Kenchington hangs sails by Peter and Rossi at Bridge 8 Hub, during Canal Connections, May 2022. Image credit Julie Howden

For the festival, the artists present a sited installation of visually striking sail banners at Bridge 8 Hub, which weaves together through responses to the Sound Meditations project and workshops the voices and ideas of individuals who live, work, and play on the canal.

On Sunday 31 July, audiences can join the artists for ‘Setting Sail’ at Bridge 8 Hub from 1pm. Accompanied by artist Sarah Kenchington, this event features the unveiling of a community raft – ‘A Float for the Future’ ,as well as Rhubaba Choir joined by some local people on board the canal boat the Panacea, with a performance of original songs they collaboratively penned. This special performance reflects all who have contributed to the project with its joyful celebration of people and place. This launch event is free and unticketed.

Rhubaba Choir and Pester and Rossi rehearse for Edinburgh Art Festival event at Bridge 8 Hub. Photo credit Julie Howden

Itinerary for ‘Setting Sail’:

1pm – Opening event, Bridge 8 Hub, all welcome

1:30pm – Panacea and community raft A Float for the Future set sail from Bridge 8 Hub

ETA 2:30pm – a short stop by the Street Workout Area, just after Bridge 5AA, Wester Hailes

ETA 4:30 – stopping at Harrison Park

ETA 5:45pm arrive into Lochrin Basin, Fountain Bridge

After its opening, ‘Finding Buoyancy’ sail banners will be on display each day throughout the festival at Bridge 8 Hub.

Ruby Pester and Nadia Rossi are artists based in Glasgow. Pester and Rossi have been creating work across Scotland and internationally since 2008 under the collaborative artist name Pester and Rossi, their practice embraces a collective working approach, hosting public events and workshops. Their work involves the creation of live art, sculpture, installation, and public interventions in response to people and places.

Canal boars celebrate 200 years of the Union Canal at Bridge 8 Hub, during Canal Connections, May 2022. Image credit Julie Howden

Ruby Pester and Nadia Rossi have worked together on a range of projects – previously as part of the artist collective NOWNOW, and more recently as part of the artist band Fallopé and the Tubes.

Supported by the PLACE Programme, a partnership between Edinburgh Festivals, The Scottish Government, the City of Edinburgh Council and Creative Scotland. Special thanks to collaborators Fallopé & The Tubes, Charlie Knox (TruDat Sound), Sarah Kenchington, Rhubaba Choir, WHALE Arts, Bridge 8 Hub and The Sorted Project.

