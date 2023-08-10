Busy two days of speedway coming up for local clubs, Glasgow Tigers, Edinburgh Monarchs and Berwick Bandits in the Cab Direct Championship and also in the National Development League.

On Friday, Glasgow Tigers, who are third in the nine-strong table with 14 points from eight matches, entertain bottom club Plymouth Gladiators (7.30pm) who have only two points from their seven matches but have been hit by a number of rain-offs in recent weeks.

Redcar Bears, who are fifth, entertain sixth-placed Edinburgh Monarchs (7.30pm) who have six points from nine outings. Redcar have 13 points from 11 matches.

On Saturday, seventh-placed Berwick Bandits, with four points from ten fixtures, have a key match with Birmingham Brummies, who are eighth, also on four points from ten starts, and a win would boost the Borders club’s chances of a play-off place.

Berwick Bullets, the club’s National Development League side, host Leicester after the championship meeting.

FRIDAY AUGUST 11: CAB DIRECT CHAMPIONSHIP: Glasgow v Plymouth 7.30, Redcar (47) v Edinburgh (43) 7.30, Scunthorpe (41) v Poole (49) 7.30

SATURDAY AUGUST 12: CAB DIRECT CHAMPIONSHIP: Berwick (42) v Birmingham (48) 7pm

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE: Berwick (42) v Leicester (47) (follows previous fixture), Workington (40) v Kent (50) 3pm

