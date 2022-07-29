Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop presents a new commission from Scotland based artist Ashanti Harris. Taking the novel Signposts of the Jumbie (1981), written by Faustin Charles, as a starting point, Harris will interlace ideas of communal and grassroots cultural production with her research and long personal experience of West Indian Carnivals.

Through the lens of the Caribbean Carnival and associated collective making, Ashanti Harris has developed a series of sculptural and performance works that play with the peripheralities of cultural identity.

Created by Ashanti Harris and performed in collaboration with three dancers, Dancing a Peripheral Quadrille is a Carnival in the making. Public can enjoy free, drop-in performances at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop throughout Edinburgh Art Festival 2022.

Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop – Saturdays 30 July, 13 August, and 27 August at 1pm.

Ashanti Harris is a multi-disciplinary artist, teacher and researcher. Working with dance, performance, facilitation, film, installation and writing, Ashanti’s work disrupts historical narratives and re-imagines them from a Caribbean diasporic perspective.

