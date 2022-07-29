Commonwealth Games: Pool A (women): Scotland 4, South Africa 2

Jen Eadie (pictured in training) eyed Scotland’s clash with mighty New Zealand on Saturday night in Pool A of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but believes the Tartan Hearts can compete despite being ten places lower in the international rankings.

The Kiwis are eighth while Scotland are No 18 and it was Eadie who netted the killer goal as Scotland opened their Commonwealth Games campaign with a 4-2 victory over South Africa in Birmingham.

She admitted that New Zealand will be up a level but is determined that Scotland put on a show.

On Friday, the Great Britain squad player rammed the ball home from the top of the D and caught the South African goalkeeper off-balance.

They were, she said, a talented team, particularly on the counter attack, and the Springboks, who have just played in the World Cup, led 2-1 early in the game.

Glasgow-born Eadie, who made her Scotland debut in 2014, added: “Yes, we were always going to be nervous to begin with, but we got past that and started to play some good hockey.

“Having five players in the Great Britain squad stood us in good stead today, but the squad get on very well together. We work as a team.”

New Zealand will, she said, be a different type of game for the Scots, but the talented midfielder said: “We will now go away and prepare for that. We must appreciate it will be a tough game, but we aim to compete with them.”

Eadie’s deflected strike came eight minutes from time. Earlier Dundonian Charlotte Watson opened Scotland’s account but Lisa-Marie Deetlefs fired South Africa ahead 2-1 before skipper Sarah Robertson levelled.

Fiona Burnet nipped in front of a defender to sweep home early in the third quarter, a decisive strike, and Eadie’s goal provided a cushion as the minutes ticked away.

