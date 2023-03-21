Health and social care budget under discussion

The Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) will meet today to hear details of the savings which have been identified as possible in this financial year. The board has a combined budget of £809.4 million provided by The City of Edinburgh Council and NHS Lothian.

After the Scottish budget last month the share provided by the council is now £295million, and that to be provided by NHS Lothian is £514.4million.

This means that the EIJB’ is’s funding is £47 million short on their projected costs. This is not an uncommon position and is one of longstanding, and almost universal in Scottish local authorities. The board is proposing a longer term approach to its finances than just one year, hoping that this will prove easier to implement, by suggesting a greater use of paying claimants self-directed support rather than providing services.

There are savings of £11.45 million identified in a report which will be discussed by members of the EIJB today, including measures such as taking firmer control of spending on purchases and prescribing of drugs. These two measures alone are predicted to save around £3 million.

And there is a potential further saving of £150,000 in moving towards community transport rather than individual taxi journeys for those people who need it.

There is still a huge gap however and how to resolve that is still under discussion, and will be continued at a special meeting in May.

Read more here.

Book an Archery session now

Thinking of a new sport? Leith Community Archers run regular archery sessions every Thursday during term-time at Leith Academy sports hall. All their instructors are volunteers but are qualified through Archery GB. Book session here.

Cargo Bike available for free hire

Hire the community cargobike for FREE from SW20.info

And before you do read these FAQs

How much does it cost and what do I need in order to borrow the bike?

We are not charging for the hire. Please bring ID and a proof of address with you.

How long can I borrow the bike for?

You can borrow the bike for a day at a time. You can borrow it regularly however we want to give as many people as possible access to the bike so we will give priority to new users. If you find you need a longer loan it may be worth contacting Sustrans or the Cargo Bike Movement.

Where and when do I collect it?

We will arrange this with you once reserved; it will either be in the Spylaw Bank area of Colinton or Spylaw Park (near the CVE ‘shed’). You will be met by a volunteer there. When you book please request a time in the notes and we will try our best to find someone to meet you then, or arrange another time as close as possible.

Is it hard to use?

The first time you borrow the bike you will be given a 30 min induction and only send you off with it when you feel confident. It is a great bike for first time cargo-bikers and you’ll have a big smile on your face, we promise!

Can I use it for work?

This isn’t covered by the bike’s insurance. Try the Sustrans Bike Library

Can I give my children a ride?

Of course; the bike will carry up to two children with a weight of up to 100kg. Young babies will need a car seat and adaptor –these are not included in the rental. There is no rain cover so dress for the weather.

How about my dog?

Sure. Please give it a clean after.

What about charging the battery?

As it’s a day loan we expect to have to charge the battery overnight. Of course if you have time to charge it for us that’s great.

Who owns the bike?

Cargo Bike Movement, thank you CBM! https://www.cargobikemovement.com/

St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

St Giles to start charging for entry

The council was called upon to approve the introduction of entrance fees at St Giles, and it has approved this new move although no price has been set.

A report to councillors said the Kirk Session is “increasingly unable to adequately maintain the fabric of the building”.

It states the cathedral “has relied heavily on voluntary donations, mainly from visitors and tourists to assist with the upkeep and maintenance of the building” but added these have reduced due to the impact of the pandemic on footfall.

Read more here.

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our March paper was published and sent out to existing subscribers. Today we invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription and you could receive your own copy from the April edition onwards.

Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?

Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.

If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.

If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.

Buy a subscription here or click the image below.

And if you would like to know a little more about the story behind our front page then here it is…

Our newspaper comes out on the 1st of each month. This month just after the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine a group of Russians gathered in Melville Street calling for Peace in Ukraine and we hope you agree that this small group makes a striking front page. pic.twitter.com/dYCa90smOh — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) March 6, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...