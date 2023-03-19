St Giles Cathedral will begin charging visitors to enter for the first time in its 900 year history, following a drop in donations.
Edinburgh’s High Kirk currently allows the public free access on weekdays, however this will end soon in a bid to raise funds for the upkeep of the church.
The Kirk Session, which maintains the building, required approval from city councillors to introduce a charge for non worshipping visitors, and that was granted earlier this week.
One councillor pointed out it was “convention across most of Europe” to have to pay to enter attractions like St Giles.
However questions were raised over how the new system would “discreetly differentiate” between non-worshipping visitors and those attending services.
It is not yet known how much visitors will be charged upon entry.
The medieval collegiate church is steeped in rich history and played a central role in the Scottish Reformation, with its former ministers who included John Knox.
More recently, the Queen’s coffin lay at rest at St Giles last summer.
The funeral of firefighter Barry Martin was held there last month after he died from injuries sustained while tackling the blaze at the former Jenners building in January.
However a report said the Kirk Session is “increasingly unable to adequately maintain the fabric of the building”.
It states the cathedral “has relied heavily on voluntary donations, mainly from visitors and tourists to assist with the upkeep and maintenance of the building” but added these have reduced due to the impact of the pandemic on footfall.
Labour city centre councillor Margaret Graham told Edinburgh’s full council meeting on Thursday: “When considering the notion of charging for entry the arguments put forward are sound.
“Costs of maintaining the building are increasing and donations have not kept pace with this cost. The current suggested donation is £5 and a 45 minute audio tour can be purchased for £5.50 so there are mechanisms for voluntary contributions and paid services at present.
“I do however have two concerns. The precedent for charging entry into some of our historic buildings is now unfortunately widely accepted. With budget constraints ongoing, will the charging for our outstanding city museums be the next step we are asked to consider?
“The other concern however is how the continued access for Edinburgh residents will be safeguarded for worship and the opportunity to access this calm, tranquil space when in need of solace.”
She asked: “How will the new system discreetly differentiate between paying tourists, Edinburgh residents non-worshipping and Edinburgh residents worshipping when entering is requested and what methods will be deployed to collect monies that will not deter Edinburgh residents from gaining access to St Giles as their right under the terms of the Edinburgh Borough church scheme.”
Councillors called on officers to provide them with clarity on the points raised by Cllr Graham.
Jo Mowat, Tory Edinburgh city centre councillor, said: “It is very common for churches to ask for donations to pay for the upkeep of the buildings – they are expensive buildings to upkeep.
“The convention across most of Europe is that if you are accessing full worship – there will be areas for locals to access full worship – you can go in for free.”
She said if people are coming in to visit they pay to enter like other attractions.
He said: “If we want to maintain these buildings we have to be realistic about how those spaces can be maintained, upkept, safe and secure.”
by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
The Real Mary King’s Close is celebrating Women’s History Month this March with specially curated Herstory Tours. The underground experience is inviting you to journey underneath The Royal Mile and learn all about the incredible lives of the women who once lived, worked and died on the now hidden streets of Edinburgh. The one-hour tour…
Continue Reading Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
Renewed appeal for missing Leith teenager
A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh. Enquiries have now established that the 15-year-old travelled from Edinburgh on a Citylink number 900 bus which arrived at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow shortly after 11.05am on Wednesday, 15 March. She was then seen…
Residents in Drylaw and Telford – have your say on the parks and green spaces in your area
The Drylaw and Telford Community Council have announced that funding has been secured to carry out a community-wide consultation seeking the views of locals on what can be done to improve the green spaces in the area. This work carries on from a previous consultation carried out by the community council more than 15 years…
Continue Reading Residents in Drylaw and Telford – have your say on the parks and green spaces in your area
Stars shine but Clan and Flyers crash
Viaplay Elite League: Coventry Blaze 3, Dundee Stars 5; Manchester Storm 4, Fife Flyers 2; Guildford Flames 5, Glasgow Clan 4 A treble from Philippe Sanche fired bottom club Dundee Stars back into the play-off mix with a shock 5-3 victory at mid-table Coventry Blaze despite being outshot. Elsewhere, there was disappointment for basement rivals Fife…
Unhappy Neilson says areas need improving
Aberdeen moved to within four points of Hearts after beating the Tynecastle team 3-0 at Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership, all the goals coming inside the first 30 minutes. The victory enabled The Dons to move into fourth place in the table and they have 41 points from 29 starts with Hearts on 45. Hibs lost Elie Youan…
MSPs support local residents in fending off student development
Lothian MSPs, Conservative Miles Briggs and Labour’s Foysol Choudhury, both met with around 100 residents at Eyre Place Lane on Saturday. The residents were continuing their protest over the proposed student development on the former builders’ merchants’ yard which has bypassed a hearing at The City of Edinburgh Council planning committee. As the developer referred…
Continue Reading MSPs support local residents in fending off student development