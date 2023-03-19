The Real Mary King’s Close is celebrating Women’s History Month this March with specially curated Herstory Tours.

The underground experience is inviting you to journey underneath The Royal Mile and learn all about the incredible lives of the women who once lived, worked and died on the now hidden streets of Edinburgh.

The one-hour tour will include fascinating revelations about some of the most famous women in Scottish history. The tour is guided by residents of The Close, including Jonet Nimmo, the youngest daughter of Mary King, and Janet Chesney, a member of the last family to leave the historic street behind. Guests will even get to meet Mary King herself, and find out how she obtained voting rights nearly 300 years ahead of her time. Also hear about the revolutionary Edinburgh Seven who fought for women’s education and the right to practice medicine, and more.

The Herstory Tour shares stories of the women who faced suppression and persecution over the centuries but also of how the City’s most influential women pioneered gender equality, shaped the city’s history and impacted our lives today.

Mary King’s Close is known for having been “a haven for independent women” with 45% of properties having a female head of the household. The Close is the perfect place to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, learning about the achievements of the women of the Close.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We’re so excited to be celebrating International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month here at The Real Mary King’s Close by shining a light on all the remarkable and powerful women who once occupied the Close.

Telling stories of the past and educating people about Edinburgh’s history and those who came before us are things we are extremely passionate about. We can’t wait to welcome everyone on the Herstory Tours and explore a hidden world together.”

Tours will be running throughout March, every Friday and Saturday at 17.30 and 19.00. Prices are £25 per adult / £19 per child (5 to 15yo – no under 5 allowed).

Tickets here

Like this: Like Loading...