The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, in his role as the Armed Forces Veterans Champion for the city will host the showing of the film The Battle for Hill 112 at the Dominion Cinema on Monday evening.
The film will be followed by a Q&A session with Annette Olive who is the Chair of the Hill 112 Memorial Foundation. She will be joined by Peter Williams, MBE.
The Hill 112 Memorial Foundation is a registered charity which is dedicated to completing and maintaining a memorial on the crest of the hill commemorating the men who died there.
The showing of the documentary will also offer an opportunity to make donations to the charity.
Monday 20th March at 7pm – Dominion Cinema (admit-one.eu)
Commons Club have a new seasonal menu and will give you a seat at the chef’s table
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s flagship restaurant, Commons Club, is ready for the new season with the launch of its new menu and a range of immersive dining experiences including The Chef’s Table offering guests a front row seat to experience the creativity behind the craft. Created by Chef de Cuisine, Emma Hanley, and available for up…
Continue Reading Commons Club have a new seasonal menu and will give you a seat at the chef’s table
Grange seting pace but Watsonians women slip up
Pace-setting Grange beat contenders Edinburgh University 4-1 to maintain pole position in the men’s Premiership title race, taking chances which came their way. Fraser Heigh put them 2-0 ahead in the opening six minutes but early the students halved the deficit in the second through Tom Cahalin. Their joy was short-lived as Albert Rowling made…
Continue Reading Grange seting pace but Watsonians women slip up
Emergency fund will help galas in Midlothian
An emergency fund to help local galas pay for this year’s events is set to be launched as Midlothian Council looks to increase licence costs by up to 100 per cent. Councillors will be asked to approve a wide range of increased charges put forward by officers next week as they look at ways to…
Continue Reading Emergency fund will help galas in Midlothian
Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
The Real Mary King’s Close is celebrating Women’s History Month this March with specially curated Herstory Tours. The underground experience is inviting you to journey underneath The Royal Mile and learn all about the incredible lives of the women who once lived, worked and died on the now hidden streets of Edinburgh. The one-hour tour…
Continue Reading Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
St Giles will charge all visitors after drop in donations
St Giles Cathedral will begin charging visitors to enter for the first time in its 900 year history, following a drop in donations. Edinburgh’s High Kirk currently allows the public free access on weekdays, however this will end soon in a bid to raise funds for the upkeep of the church. The Kirk Session, which…
Continue Reading St Giles will charge all visitors after drop in donations
Renewed appeal for missing Leith teenager
A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh. Enquiries have now established that the 15-year-old travelled from Edinburgh on a Citylink number 900 bus which arrived at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow shortly after 11.05am on Wednesday, 15 March. She was then seen…