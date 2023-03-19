The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, in his role as the Armed Forces Veterans Champion for the city will host the showing of the film The Battle for Hill 112 at the Dominion Cinema on Monday evening.

The film will be followed by a Q&A session with Annette Olive who is the Chair of the Hill 112 Memorial Foundation. She will be joined by Peter Williams, MBE.

The Hill 112 Memorial Foundation is a registered charity which is dedicated to completing and maintaining a memorial on the crest of the hill commemorating the men who died there.

The showing of the documentary will also offer an opportunity to make donations to the charity.

Monday 20th March at 7pm – Dominion Cinema (admit-one.eu)

