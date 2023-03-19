The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, in his role as the Armed Forces Veterans Champion for the city will host the showing of the film The Battle for Hill 112 at the Dominion Cinema on Monday evening.

The film will be followed by a Q&A session with Annette Olive who is the Chair of the Hill 112 Memorial Foundation. She will be joined by Peter Williams, MBE.

The Hill 112 Memorial Foundation is a registered charity which is dedicated to completing and maintaining a memorial on the crest of the hill commemorating the men who died there.

The showing of the documentary will also offer an opportunity to make donations to the charity.

 Monday 20th March at 7pm – Dominion Cinema (admit-one.eu)

Commons Club have a new seasonal menu and will give you a seat at the chef’s table

    Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s flagship restaurant, Commons Club, is ready for the new season with the launch of its new menu and a range of immersive dining experiences including The Chef’s Table offering guests a front row seat to experience the creativity behind the craft.   Created by Chef de Cuisine, Emma Hanley, and available for up…

Continue Reading Commons Club have a new seasonal menu and will give you a seat at the chef’s table

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.