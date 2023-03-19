A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh.
Enquiries have now established that the 15-year-old travelled from Edinburgh on a Citylink number 900 bus which arrived at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow shortly after 11.05am on Wednesday, 15 March.
She was then seen on CCTV meeting a man shortly after 11.20am and leaving the bus station in the direction of North Hanover Street.
Faith is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has dark blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hooded top, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes.
The man she was seen with is described as white, with dark hair and aged approximately 20 – 30 years. He was wearing a grey jumper, black trousers or bottoms and black footwear. He was pulling a white or silver case or box with a blue bag on top of the handle and carrying a dark coloured backpack.
Chief Inspector Cath Thorburn said: “This sighting in Glasgow is now the most recent confirmed sighting of Faith. While nothing from our enquiries suggest she has come to any harm, she has not now been seen since Wednesday morning and we remain very concerned for her.
“We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or heard from Faith at any time since Wednesday to get in touch urgently.
“We are working to identify the man seen in her company leaving Buchanan Bus Station as he may have information which could help. If you know who he is or if you recognise yourself please come forward.
“If you can help, please call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”
Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
The Real Mary King’s Close is celebrating Women’s History Month this March with specially curated Herstory Tours. The underground experience is inviting you to journey underneath The Royal Mile and learn all about the incredible lives of the women who once lived, worked and died on the now hidden streets of Edinburgh. The one-hour tour…
Continue Reading Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
St Giles will charge all visitors after drop in donations
St Giles Cathedral will begin charging visitors to enter for the first time in its 900 year history, following a drop in donations. Edinburgh’s High Kirk currently allows the public free access on weekdays, however this will end soon in a bid to raise funds for the upkeep of the church. The Kirk Session, which…
Continue Reading St Giles will charge all visitors after drop in donations
Residents in Drylaw and Telford – have your say on the parks and green spaces in your area
The Drylaw and Telford Community Council have announced that funding has been secured to carry out a community-wide consultation seeking the views of locals on what can be done to improve the green spaces in the area. This work carries on from a previous consultation carried out by the community council more than 15 years…
Continue Reading Residents in Drylaw and Telford – have your say on the parks and green spaces in your area
Stars shine but Clan and Flyers crash
Viaplay Elite League: Coventry Blaze 3, Dundee Stars 5; Manchester Storm 4, Fife Flyers 2; Guildford Flames 5, Glasgow Clan 4 A treble from Philippe Sanche fired bottom club Dundee Stars back into the play-off mix with a shock 5-3 victory at mid-table Coventry Blaze despite being outshot. Elsewhere, there was disappointment for basement rivals Fife…
Unhappy Neilson says areas need improving
Aberdeen moved to within four points of Hearts after beating the Tynecastle team 3-0 at Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership, all the goals coming inside the first 30 minutes. The victory enabled The Dons to move into fourth place in the table and they have 41 points from 29 starts with Hearts on 45. Hibs lost Elie Youan…
MSPs support local residents in fending off student development
Lothian MSPs, Conservative Miles Briggs and Labour’s Foysol Choudhury, both met with around 100 residents at Eyre Place Lane on Saturday. The residents were continuing their protest over the proposed student development on the former builders’ merchants’ yard which has bypassed a hearing at The City of Edinburgh Council planning committee. As the developer referred…
Continue Reading MSPs support local residents in fending off student development