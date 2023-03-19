A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Enquiries have now established that the 15-year-old travelled from Edinburgh on a Citylink number 900 bus which arrived at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow shortly after 11.05am on Wednesday, 15 March.

She was then seen on CCTV meeting a man shortly after 11.20am and leaving the bus station in the direction of North Hanover Street.

Faith is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has dark blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hooded top, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes.

The man she was seen with is described as white, with dark hair and aged approximately 20 – 30 years. He was wearing a grey jumper, black trousers or bottoms and black footwear. He was pulling a white or silver case or box with a blue bag on top of the handle and carrying a dark coloured backpack.

Chief Inspector Cath Thorburn said: “This sighting in Glasgow is now the most recent confirmed sighting of Faith. While nothing from our enquiries suggest she has come to any harm, she has not now been seen since Wednesday morning and we remain very concerned for her.

“We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or heard from Faith at any time since Wednesday to get in touch urgently.

“We are working to identify the man seen in her company leaving Buchanan Bus Station as he may have information which could help. If you know who he is or if you recognise yourself please come forward.

“If you can help, please call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”

