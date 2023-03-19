The Drylaw and Telford Community Council have announced that funding has been secured to carry out a community-wide consultation seeking the views of locals on what can be done to improve the green spaces in the area.

This work carries on from a previous consultation carried out by the community council more than 15 years ago which involved more than £500,000 worth of investment in improving local open spaces.

The £5,000 funding from the Council’s Community Grants Fund will allow the community council to work with the Edinburgh and Lothian Greenspace Trust again on the exciting project.

Over the next few months there will be a wide range of opportunities for local people to give their views on what could be done to improve some of the open spaces in the area.

Community Council Chairperson, Jimmy Galloway, said: “We are very fortunate in our area to have some great big parks and open spaces for locals to use.

“These areas are busy and well used and it is now time to see what else could be done to make them even better.

“This consultation will ensure everyone within the community gets the opportunity to give us feedback. That could be by completing an online survey or attending one of the many events that will be taking place.

“We are really looking forward to getting started in the coming weeks and I certainly can’t wait to see the results.

“We are working with the Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust on this, they have worked with us in the past and have a great knowledge of the area and a proven track record of delivering projects.”

Charlie Cumming, Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust, Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Drylaw and Telford community Council again to help develop plans to improve the local greenspaces.

“There are many opportunities to help make the area greener and more biodiverse which will mitigate against climate change.

“The aim being to create a great place for future generations and to encourage greater use of the greenspaces for local families.”

17th March 2023 Edinburgh – Views of open spaces in the Drylaw & Telford Community Council area which will be consulted on by the local Community Council as part of a drive to improve the local area.

