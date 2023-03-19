The Drylaw and Telford Community Council have announced that funding has been secured to carry out a community-wide consultation seeking the views of locals on what can be done to improve the green spaces in the area.
This work carries on from a previous consultation carried out by the community council more than 15 years ago which involved more than £500,000 worth of investment in improving local open spaces.
The £5,000 funding from the Council’s Community Grants Fund will allow the community council to work with the Edinburgh and Lothian Greenspace Trust again on the exciting project.
Over the next few months there will be a wide range of opportunities for local people to give their views on what could be done to improve some of the open spaces in the area.
Community Council Chairperson, Jimmy Galloway, said: “We are very fortunate in our area to have some great big parks and open spaces for locals to use.
“These areas are busy and well used and it is now time to see what else could be done to make them even better.
“This consultation will ensure everyone within the community gets the opportunity to give us feedback. That could be by completing an online survey or attending one of the many events that will be taking place.
“We are really looking forward to getting started in the coming weeks and I certainly can’t wait to see the results.
“We are working with the Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust on this, they have worked with us in the past and have a great knowledge of the area and a proven track record of delivering projects.”
Charlie Cumming, Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust, Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Drylaw and Telford community Council again to help develop plans to improve the local greenspaces.
“There are many opportunities to help make the area greener and more biodiverse which will mitigate against climate change.
“The aim being to create a great place for future generations and to encourage greater use of the greenspaces for local families.”
Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
The Real Mary King’s Close is celebrating Women’s History Month this March with specially curated Herstory Tours. The underground experience is inviting you to journey underneath The Royal Mile and learn all about the incredible lives of the women who once lived, worked and died on the now hidden streets of Edinburgh. The one-hour tour…
Continue Reading Herstory month at The Real Mary King’s Close
St Giles will charge all visitors after drop in donations
St Giles Cathedral will begin charging visitors to enter for the first time in its 900 year history, following a drop in donations. Edinburgh’s High Kirk currently allows the public free access on weekdays, however this will end soon in a bid to raise funds for the upkeep of the church. The Kirk Session, which…
Continue Reading St Giles will charge all visitors after drop in donations
Renewed appeal for missing Leith teenager
A renewed appeal has been made for help tracing Faith Marley who remains missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh. Enquiries have now established that the 15-year-old travelled from Edinburgh on a Citylink number 900 bus which arrived at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow shortly after 11.05am on Wednesday, 15 March. She was then seen…
Stars shine but Clan and Flyers crash
Viaplay Elite League: Coventry Blaze 3, Dundee Stars 5; Manchester Storm 4, Fife Flyers 2; Guildford Flames 5, Glasgow Clan 4 A treble from Philippe Sanche fired bottom club Dundee Stars back into the play-off mix with a shock 5-3 victory at mid-table Coventry Blaze despite being outshot. Elsewhere, there was disappointment for basement rivals Fife…
Unhappy Neilson says areas need improving
Aberdeen moved to within four points of Hearts after beating the Tynecastle team 3-0 at Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership, all the goals coming inside the first 30 minutes. The victory enabled The Dons to move into fourth place in the table and they have 41 points from 29 starts with Hearts on 45. Hibs lost Elie Youan…
MSPs support local residents in fending off student development
Lothian MSPs, Conservative Miles Briggs and Labour’s Foysol Choudhury, both met with around 100 residents at Eyre Place Lane on Saturday. The residents were continuing their protest over the proposed student development on the former builders’ merchants’ yard which has bypassed a hearing at The City of Edinburgh Council planning committee. As the developer referred…
Continue Reading MSPs support local residents in fending off student development