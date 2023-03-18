Viaplay Elite League: Coventry Blaze 3, Dundee Stars 5; Manchester Storm 4, Fife Flyers 2; Guildford Flames 5, Glasgow Clan 4

A treble from Philippe Sanche fired bottom club Dundee Stars back into the play-off mix with a shock 5-3 victory at mid-table Coventry Blaze despite being outshot.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for basement rivals Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan. Flyers lost 4-2 at Manchester Storm after leading 1-0 and 2-1 but the men from The Storm Shelter claimed three unanswered goals to turn the game in their favour.

And there was heartbreak for Clan who led 4-3 thanks to a goal from former Guildford player John Dunbar after 32 minutes but Flames levelled and Ryan Tait claimed the game-winner on the power play with 55 seconds left.

Stars have 27 points from 48 games while Fife are ninth with 32 from 50 stats and Clan occupy the final play-off berth with 33 points from 51 games.

On Sunday, Dundee host Coventry 17.00 while Fife entertain Glasgow 18.00

PICTURE: Library picture of Fife v Storm courtesy of Viaplay Elite League

