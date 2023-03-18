Aberdeen moved to within four points of Hearts after beating the Tynecastle team 3-0 at Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership, all the goals coming inside the first 30 minutes.

The victory enabled The Dons to move into fourth place in the table and they have 41 points from 29 starts with Hearts on 45.

Hibs lost Elie Youan after he was red carded in 24 minutes and they evenually slipped up 3-1 at Celtic despite taking the lead through a Josh Campbell penalty after 39 minutes. Jota after 52 minutes plus H G Oh after 81 and Sead Haksabanovic five minutes into injury time leaves the Easter Road with have 40 points from 29 fixtures and in fifth spot in the table.

Robbie Neilson’s men had the worst possible start in The Granite City, going behind after only five minutes to a goal from Luis Lopes known as Duk. Shinnie’s cutback was cleared but only as far as Duk who fired a half-volley into the net.

Man of the Match Duk was on the mark again after 21 minutes at Pittodrie, glancing a header wide of Zaner Clark.

Mattie Pollock added the third seven minutes later when he sent a diving header following a free-kick into the net and leave Hearts with a mountain to climb.

Aberdeen had 22 shots with six on target. Hearts had eight shot with none on target despite enjoying 63 per cent of the possession against 37 per cent from kinterim manager, Barry Robson’s men.

Hearts also had 513 passes while Aberdeen had 303 and Neilson (pictured) said the performance was not good enough. He told BBC Sport Scotland: “We started the game poorly.”

He changed the shape and players which provided a platform to get into the game in the second half but he added that all three of the goals were preventable.

And Neilson added: “There are areas we need to improve on.” His men have two weeks to work on that as Scotland is on an international break before travelling to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the Premiership on April 1 (15.00).

Robson, his opposite number, said that his men looked like a proper team, playing with speed and intensity and he was really pleased for Duk. He added: “He’s a real humble good kid and he’s deserving of his goals.”

Like this: Like Loading...