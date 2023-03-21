There will be a children’s concert in St Brides Centre Dalry on 1 April 2023 staged by Edinburgh Concert Band.
Only an hour long, the concert will feature well known and accessible tunes such as the theme tunes from The Lion King, Batman and Doctor Who, and aims to engage audience members of all ages in some interactive musical fun.
Edinburgh Concert Band is a community wind band that gives an opportunity for musically-minded members of the local community to come together each week to play music.
With more than 60 members of the band from all walks of life, from age 18 upwards, the band has a strong commitment to community and charity events.
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinburgh-concert-band/t-yaepppy
Five things you need to know today
Health and social care budget under discussion The Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) will meet today to hear details of the savings which have been identified as possible in this financial year. The board has a combined budget of £809.4 million provided by The City of Edinburgh Council and NHS Lothian. After the Scottish budget…
West Lothian fly tying group move to cope with demand
West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have switched the location for their regular fly tying nights because they have become so popular. Previously, they were held in Mid Calder Community Centre on the second Monday of every month but now they have confirmed a move to Howden Park Centre. The next scheduled night is Monday, April…
Continue Reading West Lothian fly tying group move to cope with demand
UK’s largest marine plastic mural to be unveiled in North Berwick
Eight-metre installation with vital message to launch this month Locals are encouraged to attend North Berwick Harbour for the official launch of a highly anticipated mural which is made up of 13,000 pieces of plastic collected from East Lothian beaches. The event will be taking place on Saturday 25 March between 1pm and 4pm and…
Continue Reading UK’s largest marine plastic mural to be unveiled in North Berwick
Russell says voting process will continue
Following enquiries about the voting process from SNP leadership candidates, SNP President and Acting Chief Executive, Michael Russell has responded by issuing a statement this evening confirming the voting process will continue. In the statement he said: “I have heard from each of the candidates, or their teams, today and I am glad that we…
Savings on health and social care budget fall short
The Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) which delivers the council’s health and social care will meet on Tuesday to hear details of the possible savings which have been identified in this financial year. The board has a combined budget of £809.4 million provided by The City of Edinburgh Council and NHS Lothian. After the Scottish…
Continue Reading Savings on health and social care budget fall short
Eve Simpson releases a moving ode to self-discovery
Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, “All Her Strange,” an ode to self-discovery and self-acceptance out now. The track, featured on her upcoming EP by the same name, is a mellow ballad, acoustic guitar perfectly melding with light piano and Simpson’s soothing, folk-inspired vocals. Fiddle swoops in during the first pre-chorus, along…
Continue Reading Eve Simpson releases a moving ode to self-discovery