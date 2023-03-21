There will be a children’s concert in St Brides Centre Dalry on 1 April 2023 staged by Edinburgh Concert Band.

Only an hour long, the concert will feature well known and accessible tunes such as the theme tunes from The Lion King, Batman and Doctor Who, and aims to engage audience members of all ages in some interactive musical fun.

Edinburgh Concert Band is a community wind band that gives an opportunity for musically-minded members of the local community to come together each week to play music.

With more than 60 members of the band from all walks of life, from age 18 upwards, the band has a strong commitment to community and charity events.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinburgh-concert-band/t-yaepppy

UK’s largest marine plastic mural to be unveiled in North Berwick

Eight-metre installation with vital message to launch this month Locals are encouraged to attend North Berwick Harbour for the official launch of a highly anticipated mural which is made up of 13,000 pieces of plastic collected from East Lothian beaches. The event will be taking place on Saturday 25 March between 1pm and 4pm and…

Eve Simpson releases a moving ode to self-discovery

Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, “All Her Strange,” an ode to self-discovery and self-acceptance out now. The track, featured on her upcoming EP by the same name, is a mellow ballad, acoustic guitar perfectly melding with light piano and Simpson’s soothing, folk-inspired vocals. Fiddle swoops in during the first pre-chorus, along…

