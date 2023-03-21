There will be a children’s concert in St Brides Centre Dalry on 1 April 2023 staged by Edinburgh Concert Band.

Only an hour long, the concert will feature well known and accessible tunes such as the theme tunes from The Lion King, Batman and Doctor Who, and aims to engage audience members of all ages in some interactive musical fun.

Edinburgh Concert Band is a community wind band that gives an opportunity for musically-minded members of the local community to come together each week to play music.

With more than 60 members of the band from all walks of life, from age 18 upwards, the band has a strong commitment to community and charity events.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinburgh-concert-band/t-yaepppy

