Landmarks and buildings across Edinburgh will light up purple to help raise awareness of epilepsy for Purple Day on Sunday 26 March.
Purple Day was founded in Canada by nine-year-old Cassidy Megan in 2008 and creates an opportunity to get people talking about epilepsy and dispel the myths and stigma attached to the condition.
Prestonfield House, Camera Obscura, EICC, Stockbridge Church, Balmoral Hotel Clock and The Witchery will be among more than 40 buildings and landmarks in Scotland which will be lit up purple.
Epilepsy Scotland asks schools, local communities and people in their workplaces to wear something purple during March to help raise awareness and help support the estimated 58,000 people living with epilepsy in Scotland.
Epilepsy Scotland’s Chief Executive, Lesslie Young said: “We are delighted so many landmarks across Scotland will light up purple for Purple Day. These displays help us raise awareness of epilepsy with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that can surround it.
“Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy and to support our vital services, including our national helpline, wellbeing services, and information available through our website.
“We would really like to see people sharing photos of their own purple day activities as well as pictures of landmarks and buildings being lit up in their areas. It should be a fun day for all but with the aim of helping others.
www.epilepsyscotland.org.uk/purpleday or email fundraising@epilepsyscotland.org.uk
