Leith Links Consultation

A consultation continues until 21 October on the future of Leith Links. What would you like to see there? This is the area formerly occupied by the bowling greens. and follows from the Leith Links Masterplan consultation which took place last year. Some ideas include ping pong, a skate plaza, seating and biodiversity elements. There are also plans for the building including the construction of permanent toilet blocks.

The link to the consultation is here.

End of Season event on the canal this weekend

Here is another suggestion to add to your calendar.

The Edinburgh Union Canal Society are finishing up their rowing boat hire on Saturday and Sunday with the last boats available between noon and 4.30pm at the Ashley Terrace Boathouse. They will also put up their tents and tea, coffee and cakes will be available. And there will be a raffle.

A spokesperson said: “To celebrate the end of our rowing boat hire for 2023 we’ll be hiring TWO of our traditional Rowing Boats at 12 pm, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm. Each boat will cost £10 to hire, for a 50-minute session, maximum 5-persons per boat. All ten hires will be on a first come first served basis.”

Three of the boats on Sunday are available to book in advance.

A slightly bigger boat on the Union Canal Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

World Car Free Day

The Transport Convener has written an article urging everyone to consider getting out of their cars today.

Read more here.

And head to Sighthill Crescent Car Park to enjoy some bike related activities including bike training for under fives in the afternoon.

Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival

A reminder that the very first Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival takes place soon. The event is a new literary festival celebrating writing by, for and about women. This is an inclusive event which will welcome everyone who finds a heap of joy in a book.

The Festival runs over two days from the evening of 6 October to Saturday 7 October and events take place at Morningside United Church.

The opening event features authors Sara Sheridan and Kim Sherwood speaking about the history of women’s fiction – from the founding of Virago Books to the centenary of Dorothy Dunnett, and the influential female authors throughout history who stand the test of time.

Tickets are here.

The organisers of the Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival, from left to right, Olivia Kekewich, Kristin Pedroja (in front), Jane Anderson and Alison Belsham

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who took riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches.

See all our photos of this year’s event (and past years) on our website here and on Facebook.

