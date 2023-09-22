Defender Poppy Lawson has signed a new contract with Hibs until the summer of 2026 after standout performances throughout her time in Leith.

The 20-year-old joined the club at the beginning of last season and has made 28 appearances to date and established herself as a key member of Grant Scott’s side.



Lawson said: “I’m grateful to the club for putting their faith in me and now I’m reaping the rewards for all the hard work that I’ve put in over the past 15 months. I can’t wait to see where this club can go.”



Scott said: “Poppy has been a pleasure to work with she is a keen learner and leader within the group. She is another exciting young player with an abundance of potential.”



Lawson began her career at Manchester United where she captained the under-21 team despite only being aged 18.



She skippered the side to WSL Academy League success in her final year then moved north of the Border to sign her first professional contract with Hibs.



Since then she has formed formidable partnerships with Siobhan Hunter and Joelle Murray and this season Lawson has played a vital role in every game, particularly in the Derby victory against Hearts at Tynecastle where she was a standout performer.

