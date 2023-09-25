

Championship and League One Cup holders Edinburgh City progressed to the last eight of this season’s competition with a 3-1 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose. First half goals from Holly Aitchison and Niamh Naysmith were supplemented in the second half by an unlucky own goal from Rose. Bonnyrigg grabbed a late consolation from Eilidh Weir.

Also in the second round of SWF’s most senior cup competition, Ayr United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle recorded comfortable 6-0 wins against Hutchison Vale and Falkirk respectively, while 2021 winners Dryburgh Athletic are also through after beating East Fife 2-1 at Bayview. Westdyke beat Morton 6-2 at home to progress.

Rossvale saw off Edinburgh Caledonia 4-1 at Petershill, while Stenhousemuir became the only League One side to make the next round with a narrow 2-1 victory over Queen of the South.

Buckie Ladies (pictured by Donald Cameron of Sportpix) secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness who went ahead after Lorna Young put it into her own net, but Buckie surged back with goals from Rheo Laurenson, Lori Lappin and Emily McAuslan to retain the cup.

The win was accompanied by early presentation of the ScottishPower Highlands and Islands League title trophy, after Brora Rangers withdrew from the league and left Buckie’s lead at the top of the table unassailable.

Earlier in the day, Inverness Caledonian Thistle lifted the girls 14s Highlands League Cup after a final which saw both they and Ross County score in extra-time to send the final to penalties. A save from ICT keeper Josie O’Brien at Ross County’s eighth spot kick ensured her side lifted the silverware.

Like this: Like Loading...