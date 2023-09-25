The third day of strike action at National World titles across the UK included journalists from The Scotsman and The Edinburgh Evening News in Edinburgh.

More than 300 journalists who work for the National World Group in the UK have taken industrial action against their employers after 78% voted in favour of strike action in the first ever company wide ballot.

The NUJ has negotiated with National World who own 100 titles in the UK including The Scotsman and The Edinburgh Evening News agree a fair pay package for staff to improve minimum salaries and address pay disparities.

But the publisher imposed a below inflation 4.5 per cent pay increase while the union says it has failed to adequately consider the financial hardship faced by staff on low wages. In an effort to get National World to come back to the table staff have decided their only option is to withhold their labour.

National World owns 100 titles in the UK of which 19 are in Scotland.

The NUJ has set up a petition here.

Journalists from The Scotsman and The Edinburgh Evening News joined The National World strike in Edinburgh PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

