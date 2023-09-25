Steven Naismith faces a tough week as Hearts play at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock in the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup on Tuesday (19.45) and travel to Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday (15.00).

The head coach told a media briefing at The Oriam that it was good that the Kilmarnock game came so quickly after the 1-0 weekend defeat at St Mirren in the Premiership.

He added: “It is all about small margins, we did not take our chances and we give up a cheap goal which cost us.

“(The quick game) gives you the chance to react and it is a chance to get to Hampden and takes you one step closer to silverware which we, as a squad, are desperate to get.”

The expectation from the club is that Hearts should be in these positions and he added: “We have to go out and perform as it (v Kilmarnock) will definitely be a tough game.

Naismith, a former player with the club, added: “The crowd that travel to away games and the crowd who are in the stadium at home games have a real passion and want to see success.

“You could argue that over the last ten to 15 years that we have not had enough silverware. If you want real success that is defined by winning trophies. I know what it takes and I hope that the squad can do it.”

Overall, in some games, like the home game against Aberdeen, he said the squad started well and they scored a goal in the first half which made a difference.

Naismith added: “Small margins are if you can get that fast start you then you create chances and that changes the dynamic of the game. It is something we need to get better at. We should come

“We should come out and play with no fear and hit games head on. That is something we’ve spoken about (in the dressing room) and want to try and chance.

“The priority is winning games and I think in games recently where we have dropped the three points it has been our own downfall our own decision making that has cost us. “There are a lot of things in our play which have been good but if each player concentrates on their individual area of the pitch that will make a big difference to us.”

Aussie-born midfielder Cammy Devlin has signed a one-year extension to his contract and Naismkith said: “It is important for the club that we try and keep potential within the squad for longer as players mature the consistency level improves.

“Cammy is somebody who has done really well since coming over to Scotland to play and he is an infections character who thinks about the game and is desperate to improve. The next step for him is to perform consistently for us and for Australia.”

PICTURE: Steven Naismith pictured at training at the Oriam ahead of the Kilmarnock clash. Picture by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...