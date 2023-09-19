Hibs’ Community Foundation took part in the 2023 Edinburgh Kiltwalk to raise funds for the local Ukrainian community and their Football for All provision.
More than 300 Hibees supported the effort by walking the 5km Wee Wander and a club spokesman said: “The incredible support meant that they were the biggest charity to take part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk.”
Team Hibernian included the first team squad along with club staff members, which included new manager Nick Montgomery, and the foundation’s board. They wore Hibee tartan kilts and Hibs home tops.
The spokesman added: “Fans across Edinburgh joined our team in great spirits as we raised funds for our foundation. Through the donations and fundraising efforts of each walker, the foundation will continue to develop their Football for All provision as well as their outreach to the local Ukrainian community.
“By employing a Ukrainian speaking events coordinator, they will be able to build social networks for various families by organising daytime and evening activities in the Community Hub at Easter Road Stadium.”
