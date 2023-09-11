Nick Montgomery said he was 100 per cent up for the challenge of creating a new identity for Hibernian FC, to creating a team which shows a real work ethic and one that scores goals.

The Leeds-born coach, who made 349 appearances for Sheffield United and appeared twice for Scotland at under-21 level, also is determined to create a team that the public want to come and watch.

The 41-year-old was introduced to the media at a press briefing and Hibs bosses stressed that there had been considerable interest in the post but that tthe Englishman had ticked a number of boxes.

A key one was that Montgomery had created a championship-winning team in Australia in a competitive league on a limited budget.

Hibs believe they have a solid squad and bosses stressed that Montgomery’s job was to bring the best out of them.

The new coach, who obtained Australian citizenship in 2017, told a media briefing which was screened online that he was pleased to be at Easter Road and stressed that he was from the UK and his wife was also born in Britain.

He has also played competitive football in the UK and he said that returning to Britain from Australia had been part of his career plan.

Montgomery, a former defensive midfielder, has spent 11 years Down Under and believes joining the ambitious Edinburgh club is a challenge but the right challenge for him and his coaching team.

He said: “You can expect a team that fives 100 per cent, that will work hard. I will try to bring a new identity to the club and to play a brand of football that people will enjoy to watch.”

