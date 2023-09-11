Hibs have appointed Nick Montgomery as the Club’s new Head Coach.

Montgomery joins from A-League side Central Coast Mariners which plays in New South Wales and he has signed a three-year deal.

He will be joined by Portuguese duo Sergio Raimundo (Assistant Head Coach) and Miguel de Oliveira Miranda (Goalkeeping Coach), who both worked alongside him with the Australian side. David Gray will remain as First Team Coach.

Hibs say the 41-year-old arrives at Easter Road with a reputation as one of the best young coaches in Australia after leading the Central Coast Mariners to the A-League Championship last season which was their first in 10 years.

As a coach, Montgomery started in the Central Coast Mariners Academy and revitalised their youth system, alongside Raimundo, implementing a new game model and structure. Within two years, the Mariners Academy was known as one of the best in Asia – and number 17 in the world – for developing young players for the First Team.

In 2021 he became the Club’s Head Coach and turned them from a side competing in the lower parts of the division to reaching the A-League Finals. He also helped the Mariners reach the Australia Cup Final for the first time in the Club’s history.

Montgomery’s sides have a strong reputation of working hard, attacking football and developing young talent.

He also made over 500 appearances as a player, featuring in the English Premier League and English Championship, alongside the Australian A-League, and earned two caps for Scotland’s Under-21s.

Hibernian FC’s Director of Football Brian McDermott commented: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to Hibernian FC and are really excited about bringing him to the Football Club.

“I’ve followed Nick’s career for a number of years. As a player he was a leader and he’s brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he’s done as a coach is really impressive. He helped rebuild what is now a successful Academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.

“Ian (Gordon) Ben (Kensell), the Board of Directors, and I believe that Nick is the right fit for this Football Club. He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.

“He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he’s an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he’s worked with.

“Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this fantastic football club.”

Nick Montgomery is appointed new manager of Hibernian Football Club on Monday 11th September 2023

Like this: Like Loading...