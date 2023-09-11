Old Edinburgh Club AGM

The Old Edinburgh Club is holding its 116th AGM at the City Chambers on 20 September 2023 at 7pm. The Lord Provost will greet members and Henry Sullivan from the City Archives will deliver a talk which will include details of proposals for the celebration, ‘900 Years of the City of Edinburgh’ in 2024.

The winners of the Jean Guild grant awards will be announced and it is open to all – whether current or new members.

More details here

Bikefest

Edinburgh Tool Library will be hosting four mini workshops at Bikefest on Bath Street Portobello on 16 September. Want to know how to change a tyre or swap an inner tube? Places are bookable online with Eventbrite.

Scottish Folk Day

Musicians and community groups in Scotland will take part in the first ever Scottish Folk Day on Saturday 23 September, helping to promote and celebrate the country’s vibrant and varied folk scene and traditions.

The new project has called for musicians of all backgrounds and abilities to stage live performances and workshops throughout the day, in what will be a country-wide celebration of folk music and culture.

Organised by Scotland’s Traditional Music Forum (TMF), Scottish Folk Day is running in tandem with European Folk Day, which has been conceived and coordinated by the European Folk Network.

The initiative aims to offer a networking platform for musicians and artists at all levels to showcase their talents, while giving folk fans across Scotland and Europe the opportunity to connect with a wider, like-minded community.

Read more here

Indian Arts

On Sunday 17 September Indian Arts Connection will hold a concert featuring Debasmita Bhattacharya on the Sarod at St Mary’s Cathedral on Palmerston Place.

Tickets can be booked here.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.

