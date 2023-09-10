The National Robotarium which opened in Edinburgh in September 2022 has inspired more than 10,000 young people to consider a career in robotics.

There have been more than 50 in person and virtual events held at the centre since it opened some in collaboration with other industry and educational partners such as the Glasgow Science Centre and social enterprise group Datakirk. The £22.4 million centre is the most advanced in the UK acting as an innovation hub for the application of robotics and autonomous systems. One of the most important parts of its work is to engage with disadvantaged learners so tackling digital exclusion.

Marking five years since the Edinburgh and South East City Region Deal was signed this centre is a significant part of the £1.3 billion 15 year investment programme funded jointly by the UK and Scottish Governments and local authorities including The City of Edinburgh Council.

Sabaht Bashir is industry and schools engagement co-lead at the National Robotarium. She said: “Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of the Edinburgh and South-East Scotland City Region Deal which is helping to accelerate knowledge and cutting-edge technologies into Scotland and the UK’s economy.

“At the National Robotarium, we’re showcasing ways robots can help humans do things better, for the benefit of industry and society, and inspiring the next generation of roboticists and AI pioneers.

“The research our world-leading experts are conducting today to make our lives safer, healthier, and more productive will be the world that our young learners inherit tomorrow. It’s an incredible milestone to have engaged with so many young people from a range of diverse backgrounds since opening our doors last year. We look forward to continuing to work with schools and educators from all around the world to bring careers in robotics to life.”

Sabaht Bashir

Lauren Stalker, Curricular Leader of Computing Science & Digital Literacy at St Thomas of Aquin’s R.C High School in Edinburgh, said: “I would highly recommend this trip for all students as seeing the robots in real life is a fantastic experience. The information shared inspired pupils to want to get into robotics and see possible career opportunities. All the students thoroughly enjoyed the virtual reality experience and getting to see a programming language they learn in school being used in that way.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, said: “The National Robotarium is a prime example of how the City Region Deal is creating exciting opportunities, driving economic growth, and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“The UK Government is investing £21 million in the National Robotarium and more than £380m in levelling up across South East Scotland.”

Scottish Government Wellbeing Economy Secretary, Neil Gray, said: “I congratulate the National Robotarium on its successful first year inspiring technological innovation and sharing those advances with young people to help seed the next generation of entrepreneurs. In 2021 the Scottish Government committed to supporting the development of ethical artificial intelligence as part of Scotland’s AI Strategy, which will be complemented by actions in the recently published National Innovation Strategy.

“Through the Edinburgh and South-East Scotland City Region Deal we are delivering a fair and sustainable wellbeing economy which aims to create even more good quality jobs.”

Jarmo Eskelinen, Executive Director of the Data-Driven Innovation initiative and South-East Scotland City Region Deal, said: “The National Robotarium is one of six hubs at the University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University offering a world-leading platform for data-driven innovation across ten industry sectors. As the DDI initiative marks its fifth anniversary, it’s fantastic to see the hubs developing as individual institutes and centres and very exciting to be working with them to explore joint opportunities in tackling societal and industry challenges.”

Like this: Like Loading...