Women, men and young people wearing brightly decorated bras or colourful “bra t-shirts” set off from Holyrood Park in balmy, late summer temperatures at 11 o’clock on Saturday night, to walk a half or full marathon through the capital.

Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, the first MoonWalk Scotland was staged in 2006. Since then, walkers have raised almost £22 million, which is granted across Scotland to help support those living with cancer.



Walk the Walk recently awarded £50,000 to the charity Cancer Support Scotland, to help reduce the waiting list for Scottish cancer patients and their families, who are in desperate need of emotional and wellbeing support.



Many buildings and landmarks across Edinburgh lit up pink throughout the night in honour of Walk the Walk’s amazing walkers and volunteers. These included Edinburgh Castle, Camera Obscura, Lloyds on the Mound, Royal Society Edinburgh Victoria Quay, Leith, Radisson Blu Hotel, St. Andrew’s House, Prestonfield House Hotel; Edinburgh International Conference Centre.



Entries are already open for The MoonWalk Scotland on Saturday 7th September 2024.

Sign up now www.walkthewalk.org

Moon Walk Scotland 2023 All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Moon Walk Scotland 2023 All images © Stewart Attwood

Moon Walk Scotland 2023 All images © Stewart Attwood

Moon Walk Scotland 2023 All images © Stewart Attwood

Moon Walk 1 SA Moon Walk Scotland 2023 Audrey Anderson, Barbara-Ann Mackay and Sarah-Jane Shellard

Moon Walk 1 SA Moon Walk Scotland 2023 Rebecca Baker and Melanie Tidmas from Derby

Like this: Like Loading...