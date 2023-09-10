Red-hot netminder Shane Owen claimed a shutout as Fife Flyers won 4-0 at Dundee Stars in a pre-season friendly to earn revenge for the 3-2 overtime defeat in a fiesty game at The Fife Ice Arena by the Tayside combine on Saturday before a 2,000 crowd.

Johan Eriksson opened Flyers’ account after 17 minutes and Anthon Eriksson added a second three minutes into the middle session.

Two minutes after that it was 3-0 when Ben Hawerchuk found the rigging and Flynn Page added a fourth with less than a minute left.

PICTURE: Shane Owen in action

Like this: Like Loading...