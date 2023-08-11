Hibernian Community Foundation (HCF) have kick-started a three-year partnership with Musselburgh-based Loretto School and the initiative aims to strengthen the club’s relationship with the school and also provide exciting opportunities.

Loretto will be a base for outreach and community football projects and Mags McPherson, the foundation’s chair, said the partnership is “incredibly exciting”.

She added: “After forming a strong relationship with Loretto in recent months, we explored how we could develop our relationship further to the benefit of the community.

“Using the power and passion of football to change lives in our community is our aim, and this partnership is helping us achieve that. This is a really positive step.”

Dr Graham Hawley, headmaster of Loretto School, explained that they are providing some facilities to the Hibernian Community Foundation who will be running their holiday camps on Newfield Playing Fields and using the sports hall over the summer.

He added: “Equitable access to sport is so important for young people, especially in the community surrounding us, so I am delighted we are opening our doors to HCF.”

