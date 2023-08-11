Bowler Hannah Rainey joins Grange club colleague Lorna Jack and Carlton pair Priyanaz Chatterji Priyanaz and Abbie Aitken-Drummond among home-based players in the Scotland women’s cricket squad for the world T20 European qualifier in Spain ( 6-12 September).

Selection caps an exciting couple of weeks for 26-year-old Hannah who was a late call-up for the Oval Invincibles in the televised “Hundred” series.

She works as a veterinary surgeon and told the Cricket Scotland website she had just performed surgery on an injured bovine when the call came from Invincibles head coach Jonathan Batty.

“I had gone to see a cow that had injured its tail, and had to amputate it, so it was quite an evening. I hadn’t done many amputations before so I was a bit scared, if I’m being honest. It was a good thing the call came afterwards.”

Before accepting an offer which Hannah regards as ideal preparation for Scotland duty her employers had to consent to time off.

“My work (Capontree Vets in Brampton) have been really supportive of my cricket anyway, and my dad suggested they would understand it was such a great opportunity, but he did do the fatherly thing and tell me not to get too excited!”

The Scotland squad also includes Watson’s College educated sisters Kathryn and Sarah Bryce

Former Scotland and current New Zealand international Leigh Kasparek will be part of interim coach Craig Wallace’s backroom team.

Squad – Kathryn Bryce, captain, (Blaze), Chloe Abel (Middlesex/Tasmania), Abbi Aitken-Drummond (Carlton),

Olivia Bell (Thunder), Sarah Bryce (Blaze), Darcey Carter (South East Stars), Priyanaz Chatterji (Carlton), Maryam Faisal (West of Scotland/Clydesdale), Lorna Jack (Grange), Ailsa Lister (Northern Lights/Stoneywood Dyce), Abtaha Maqsood (Sunrisers), Megan McColl (Northern Lights/Strathmore), Hannah Rainey (Grange), Nayma Sheikh (West of Scotland/East Kilbride).

Fixtures – v Italy (September 6), v Netherlands (September 7), v France (September 8), v Italy (September 10), v Netherlands (September 11), v France (September 12).

Hannah Rainey Photo courtesy of Cricket Scotland

