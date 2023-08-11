A poor night for Edinburgh Monarchs on the road. They were mauled at Redcar Bears to dent their challenge for a play-off spot in the Cab Direct Championship.

Four Bears hit double-figures, Charles Wright and Danyon Hume with 11 each and Connor Bailey and Danny King both scoring ten.

Josh Pickering (pictured) top scored for Monarchs with 14 points from seven rides, winning three races, but the next best rider was Paco Castagna with eight.

Craig Cook scored two points and Redcar emerged with the aggregate bonus point.

Monarchs were 29-19 down by Heat Eight and Bears powered on, scoring a 4-2 in the next and a 5-1 in Heat Ten with another 5-1 in the next race to take Bears 20 ahead and out of sight.

Back-to-back 5-1 scorelines in Heats 13 and 14 added pain to the wound but Pickering won the final race with Castagna in third for a 4-2 and a final score of 58-32.

In Glasgow, Tigers beat bottom club Plymouth Gladiators by 20 points with Benjamin Basso powering to 15 points. Kyle Howarth was best for struggling Plymouth with 12 points in the 55-35 defeat.

Meanwhile, Berwick Bandits host Birmingham Brummies on Saturday (tapes-up 7pm) and the National Development League clash between Berwick Bullets and Leicester takes place after the main event.

