It appears that Hibs will unveil their new manager early this week with Nick Montgomery favoured to get the nod according to a large selection of the Scottish media.

The former Sheffield United midfielder is currently coaching in Australia with Central Coast Marriners who play in the A-League and Montgomery as been at the club for two years and they won the league title earlier this year.

It was understood that Hibs will have to pay compensation for Montgomery and the 41-year-old will replace Lee Johnson who was sacked last month after a poor start to the season.

Meanwhile, David Gray has been granted a testimonial match in October and Manchester United Legends will travel north for a clash with Hibs Legends at Easter Road.

Sunday, October 15 (2pm) is the date for your diary and Gray will face some of his old teammates in Darren Fletcher, Darron Gibson and West Brown in the game.

More players will be confirmed soon and Hibs say Gray’s team will include the man himself alongside some of his Scottish Cup winning colleagues.

Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker are already penned in and they came through Hibs Academy and were part of the club’s League Cup winning side. Tickets are £10.

