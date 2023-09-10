Hearts have confirmed that tickets are now on sale for their Viaplay Cup quarter-final at Kilmarnock on Tuesday, September 26 (19.45) and Jambo fans will be given seats in the Chadwick Stand.

Tickets can be bought online or at the Hearts Ticket Office and the adult price is £20 with an over-65 getting in for £15, the same price as a student. A family ticket is £40.

Meanwhile, tickets for the cinch Premiership match at St Mirren on Saturday, September 23 are also on sale for supporters with 85-plus loyalty points.

Hearts fans will be in the North Stand at the SMiSA Stadium and that is behind one of the goals. Tickets here are £26 for adults and £16 for over-65s and students.

The Tynecastle club will host school holiday tours at Gorgie from Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20 and they are free if the young person comes with a full paying adult. Tickets for adults at £12.

A behind the scenes view will take fans into the dressing-room, walk down the tunnel, a chance to sit in the dugout and the meeting point is the Hearts Museum. Early booking is recommended.

