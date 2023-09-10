The usually annual event celebrates the modern-day re-enactment of the ancient custom of riding the boundaries, or Marches of Scotland’s capital, a symbolic tradition of inspecting the Common Land of Edinburgh which dates back to at least 1579.

The inspection of the Common Land in Edinburgh was carried out until the practice died out in 1718. It was revived in 1946 for a special ‘Riding of the Marches’ to celebrate peace and the end of the war when 70 riders took part and were met by crowds said to reach Royal dimensions upon their return to the Royal Mile. On Sunday the crowds were considerable but nowhere near Royal dimensions. It was a year ago this weekend when the Royal Proclamation attracted crowds several people deep all the way up the Royal Mile.

Sadly just after the ceremony at the Mercat Cross the heavens opened….

Two principal representatives are selected every year to take on the roles of ‘Captain and Lass’. The requirement is that they are residents of Edinburgh and have a passion for their city’s history, heritage and future.

The applicants do not need to know how to ride a horse (but it helps!) as they can be put through careful and rigorous training by one of Scotland’s oldest riding schools, Edinburgh-based Tower Farm Riding Stables.

In 2020 Jay Sturgeon – then a 23 year old Executive Assistant at The City of Edinburgh Council and 21 year old Abbie McDowell, a Riding Instructor at Tower Farm Riding Stables, were chosen to represent Edinburgh in these coveted roles. However, as the Covid-19 virus took its hold on the world, this young pair – who are also best friends – quickly realised that their year in office would be uncertain.

Three years on, Jay, now a Project Manager in Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership and Abbie, who gave birth to her first child at the beginning of August, will finally get to complete their journey. On Sunday they lead nearly 300 horses and riders on the epic 26-mile route of the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches, ending with a grand cavalcade up the Royal Mile to the Mercat Cross.

Joining the procession of horses will be riders from the 29 Riding Towns of Scotland, wearing their traditional coloured sashes, who all celebrate their own Common Riding Festivals and Events every year as well as riders from across the globe. The Lord Provost, the Provost Consort and the Leader of the Council – as well as Norma Melville an Administrative Officer in the Lord Provost’s office all joined the ride for the first time on horseback.

10/09/2023 Picture Alan Simpson The Edinburgh Riding of The Marches. Behind the Lad and Lass, he Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge in the middle of the photo with the Lord Provost Consort on the right

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge at the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches © 2023 Martin McAdam

The Council Leader Cllr Cammy Day at the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches © 2023 Martin McAdam

The Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron © 2023 Martin McAdam

Alasdair Blair from the 94th at History Matters Ltd © 2023 Martin McAdam

A member of George Heriot’s pipe band at the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches © 2023 Martin McAdam

Dancing in the streets before the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches © 2023 Martin McAdam

Cllr Iain Whyte leader of the Conservative Group with representatives of some of the trades. The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches took place on 10 September 2023. PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

Council Leader Cllr Cammy Day leading The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches which took place on 10 September 2023. PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

The Rt Hon Lord Provost at The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches took place on 10 September 2023. PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

