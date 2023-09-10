Abbie Ferguson slotted the game-winner as Hibs edged Capital rivals Hearts in the Scottish Women’s Premier League at rain-soaked Tynecastle.

Her all-important strike came in the final minute of the first-half of the clash which saw the rain pour down minutes after the start of the key game.

The sides prevailed in the conditions and Kathleen McGovern fired home for Hearts from a Ciara Grant corner but officials blew for a foul in the build-up.

Hibs goalkeeper Katie Fraine then had to save well from Georgia Timms who broke down the right and the home side put more pressure on the visitors following a three women move which ended disappointingly when Emma Brownlie fired over.

Hibs punished Hearts for their missed chances, scoring in the dying seconds of the first half following a corner on the left which found Ferguson lurking and she scored following a deflection from a Jambos defender.

Hearts failing in the final third also proved costly in the second-half, substitute Sade Adamolekun and former Hibs player Katie Lockwood coming close, but the Easter Road side kept the Women in Maroon out to record a big win.

PICTURE: Partick v Motherwell. Pictures from Tynecastle not yet available. Picture by Colin Poultney courtesy of the Scottish Women’s Premier League

